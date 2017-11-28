Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot "multiple times" overnight in Highland Park, and a 39-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger has been arrested.

The shooting took place about 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Tennyson, said Marli Blackman, spokeswoman for Highland Park. That's south of Davison and west of Oakland.

The victim was outside when shot, but the circumstances of the shooting are not immediately known, she said.

A 39-year-old man suspected in the shooting was arrested with aid of a Highland Park police K-9 unit a short time later. The gun allegedly used in the shooting has been recovered as well, Blackman said.

The victim was transported to Henry Ford Hospital and is in critical condition.

