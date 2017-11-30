Highland Park — A 40-year-old homeless man suspected of shooting a 55-year-old Highland Park man was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in 30th District Court.

Anthony Williams is accused of shooting William Gault “multiple times” overnight Tuesday on the 200 block of Tennyson near Davison and west of Oakland. Police said Gault was shot outside the home but not other details were made available in the incident.

Williams is charged with assault with intent to murder, discharged of a firearm at a dwelling causing serious injury, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm.

Williams was arraigned Thursday before Judge Brigette R. Officer in 30th District Court in Highland Park, receiving a $500,000 bond / cash surety.

Gault was listed in critical condition after the shooting but has improved.

Gault was outside when shot, but the circumstances of the shooting are not immediately known. Authorities say the alleged shooter had been walking through the victim’s yard around the time of the shooting.

Williams was apprehended with the help of a Highland Park police K-9 unit.

Gault was taken to Henry Ford Hospital and was expected to make a recovery. Police say he has been talking and has been surrounded by loved ones.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for December 12.

