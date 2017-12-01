Andy's Pizza & Subs was inspected on Nov. 29 after a worker was confirmed with Hepatitis A. (Photo: Google)

Wayne County's health department on Friday confirmed a Southgate restaurant worker has Hepatitis A.

The department said worker of Andy’s Pizza & Subs, located at 13280 Northline Road in Southgate, had a confirmed case of Hep A and the facility was inspected on Wednesday.

Andy's Pizza & Subs is open for business and is working with the department in its investigation.

They are advising anyone who ate at the restaurant between Nov. 3-17 to watch for symptoms of Hep A, which can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months.

"With the recent increase of Hepatitis A cases, including retail and food service industry workers, Wayne County Health officials urge all residents get vaccinated for Hepatitis A," a press release from the department said.

For those without insurance coverage, the vaccine is available at the Wayne County Health Department Clinic located at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne.

