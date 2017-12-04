Detroit — A little more than six months after their alleged locker room assault on a freshman at Fordson High School, the three boys accused now have a trial date.

Monday morning at the James H. Lincoln Hall of Juvenile Justice, Judge Christopher Dingell set aside three days for a trial: April 24 through April 26, 2018. The dates were set in consultation with the three defendants, their parents, and the victim and his mother. Two weeks before the trial, at 9 a.m. on April 11, the prosecution and defense will meet again to see if there is a deal to be struck.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged all three teens, who are sophomores at Fordson, with assault and battery. One defendant was also charged with a count of indecent exposure, and offered a deal: plead guilty to indecent exposure and his assault charge will be dropped.

Authorities allege that on Oct. 9, the three defendants cornered a freshman boy, 13, in the locker room before football practice and that one of the defendants exposed himself to the victim.

