Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Highland Park police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left two men wounded and at least one in critical condition.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. on the 70 block of Monterey in Highland Park, said Detroit police spokeswoman Marli Blackman. The area is south of Davison and west of Woodward. Police believe the incident was preceded by an argument at a Southfield hookah bar.

A party bus of twentysomethings had emptied into the Burn Hookah Bar in Southfield, Blackman said. At some point, two women in the hookah bar got into an altercation. One was from the party bus group, the other was not.

Southfield deputy police chief Nick Loussia said police responded to a call from the hookah bar at about 12:30 a.m. The establishment had kicked out some 40 people for "causing a disturbance." The venue does not serve alcohol.

Police arrived to find a large group of people in the parking lot. The two women, one 22, the other 20, both from Detroit, were allegedly caught fighting and were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police believe that when party bus left the parking lot, two vehicles — a newer model dark-blue Chevy Malibu, and an older, gray Pontiac Grand-Am — followed it down to Highland Park. When the bus stopped, one man got out of each of the vehicles and "began spraying the bus," and anything nearby, with bullets. Many shell casings were later recovered from the scene.

Two of the men from the party bus were hit. One was shot in his chest and is in critical condition. The other victim's condition was not immediately available. Exact ages for the victims were not available.

Though no arrests have been made as yet, Blackman said "we think we know who the shooters are."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BdhxPZ