A motorist is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 275 in Wayne County.

The crash took place at about 10:35 a.m., said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for Michigan State Police. It took place on the northbound side of I-275, at Michigan Avenue, in Canton Township.

Police say a wrong-way driver was headed southbound on the northbound side when two vehicles crashed. One driver, who was properly headed northbound, died. Information on that person's age and gender were not immediately available.

Part of the road remains closed as police investigate.

As of Tuesday morning, per the Michigan Department of Transportation, some 978 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017. That's 31 below the total for this time last year.

