Ladywood High School logo (Photo: Ladywood High School)

Ladywood High School, an all-girls Catholic school in Livonia, is closing at the end of the 2017-18 school year, a letter to the school community announced Monday.

The decision is the result of an evaluation last month on whether the school "had a viable and sustainable future," considering an enrollment trend that has enrollment down 60 percent since 2005. In late November, the decision was made. In Dec. 11, it was announced publicly.

"We could not ignore the enrollment trend," wrote Sr. M. Alfonsa Van Overberghe, chair of the school's board of trustees. "Nor did we want to raise tuition to cost-prohibitive levels to maintain our quality education with significantly fewer students."

The letter also cited "the 2008 recession and changing demographics due to lower birth rates" as a circumstance all schools, not just Catholic, must face. But in the end, school leadership decided it had no viable path forward.

"We will continue to provide exceptional spiritual, academic and athletic programs for our students, as we've done since 1950 through the end of this school year, in June," but not beyond that.

Now the school's focus will turn to "an extensive plan to help students and parents identify and find a new school for the 2018-19 school year," the letter said. A $500 annual scholarship will be available for any girl who enrolls in another Catholic school, starting in 2018-19. No further information on when that plan would be shared was immediately available.

The school hopes students will take up that offer.

"We are confident that through prayer and the unwavering assistance of our faculty and staff, that all our young women will find a home at another Catholic school," the letter concludes.

Ladywood's closing comes in an era that's seen a contraction of Catholic schools in Metro Detroit. According to a July 2016 factsheet published by the Archdiocese of Detroit, there were only 89 Catholic schools left locally, down 72 percent from the 321 that existed in 1970. In 1990, there were 192 Catholic schools in the region.

