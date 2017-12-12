A Delta plane sits on the tarmac at an airport. (Photo: AP)

Passengers on a flight headed from Detroit to North Carolina Tuesday were delayed after a pushback tractor collided with the plane.

Officials with Delta Airlines said in a statement Tuesday that flight 2421 to Raleigh-Durham, which was scheduled to depart at 7:19 a.m., was delayed for about three hours after a "pushback vehicle lost traction and made contact with the aircraft."

Pushback tractors are the trucks used to tow planes from the gate to their takeoff point and to the gate after landing.

The plane, a MD-88, was carrying 56 passengers and five crew members, airline officials said. No injuries were reported.

"The flight returned to the gate and customers (were) re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the company said in its statement. "The safety of Delta customers and crew members is always our top priority."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jzVvA0