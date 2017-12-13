Detroit — Bow hunters are getting some extra time to pursue deer in parts of southeastern Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources is extending archery season until Jan. 31 for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, which together are known as the Urban Deer Management Zone.

Officials say the new policy could help cities resolve urban deer conflicts in the heavily populated region. It will be tried for three years.

All rules and regulations for the archery season will be in force. Baiting won’t be permitted during the extended season.

A deer license, combination deer license or antlerless deer license will be valid.

