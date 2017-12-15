Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A Michigan State trooper was sitting in his cruiser Friday morning at a crash scene when a vehicle lurched onto the shoulder and slammed into his car, police said.

There were no reported injuries in the incident on Interstate-275 near Palmer Road in Canton Township, Lt. Michael Shaw said.

“The trooper was investigating a crash when someone rear-ended him,” Shaw said. “Nobody was hurt.”

It was unclear whether the driver would be ticketed, Shaw said.

“He’ll be found at fault, but it’s up to the trooper whether to issue a ticket,” Shaw said.

State police investigating crash scenes on freeways are at risk of being struck by vehicles. There were two such incidents last month, on I-96 in Detroit, and on I-696 in Southfield. No injuries were reported in either case.

