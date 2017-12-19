Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit man charged in the Dec. 11 Highland Park party bus shooting that left two men wounded faces 74 counts, including multiple counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm causing injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm, court records show.

Police believe that the shooting, which took place on the 70 block of Monterey in Highland Park, started with an argument at a Southfield hookah bar.

About 40 people were kicked out of the bar that night after "causing a disturbance," Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia said at the time.

Two Detroit women, ages 20 and 22, were arrested for disorderly conduct relating to the incident.

Police said it was 2 a.m. when the party bus arrived back in Highland Park to drop the passengers off. But police believe the bus had been followed by two vehicles, whose occupants got out and began "spraying the bus" with bullets.

Almost immediately, police said they knew who the suspects were. The man charged was arrested on Friday, court records show.

Highland Park declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

"There's still some other things we need to bring to the table," spokeswoman Marli Blackman said.

Court records do not show that the suspect has yet been arrested or arraigned, so his name is being withheld. Court officials could not immediately be reached.

