Stacy Wayne Rose Jr., of Taylor, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Briscoe’s death. Due to the lengthy arguments made in the case on the sentencing of Rose by both the defense attorney and prosecutor, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Talon said he delayed sentencing of Rose to Jan. 3 to be “fair.” (Photo: .)

Robert Briscoe Sr. died because of seven Adderall pills his son owed to a friend.

Briscoe, a 49-year-old Huron Township resident, was fatally stabbed when he stepped in during a fight between his three sons and a group of other teens. The melee was over Adderall, a highly addictive stimulant that’s used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The altercation followed a series of alleged threats by the 18-year-old charged and convicted in Briscoe’s death.

Stacy Wayne Rose Jr., of Taylor, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Briscoe’s death. Due to the lengthy arguments made in the case on the sentencing of Rose by both the defense attorney and prosecutor, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Talon said he delayed sentencing of Rose to Jan. 3 to be “fair.”

Rose’s attorney said his client “never denied” stabbing Briscoe, but that it was not intentional.

Rose was convicted last month of involuntary manslaughter by a Wayne County jury. He had been charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. July 30 at Huron Estates mobile home park.

According to police and prosecutors, Rose gathered three carloads of other youths to go the Briscoe residence in the mobile home park to “terrorize” the Briscoes and damage the family’s property. One of Robert and Tina’s younger sons is accused of taking the pills from Rose.

But Rose’s defense attorney Marc Lakin said his client went to the Briscoe home in the hopes of being “peaceful” and to discuss the situation with the Briscoe parents. He said the Briscoe teens were going to meet Rose at a local middle school and talk about the theft of the pills. Lakin said the “Briscoe boys initiated the fight.”

Rose allegedly told the boys’ mother, “Your son is a (expletive) dead man,” according to testimony in the case.

A fight between Rose and the Briscoe’s sons ensued later and Robert “Bobby” Briscoe Sr. ended up getting stabbed in the throat by Rose when he tried to protect his children. Lakin said Rose was trying to protect himself from blows to the head and that the stabbing was a “natural reaction” to Rose trying to fight off blows.

Briscoe died in the middle of the street with his family witnessing him taking his last breaths, witnesses said. He died in one of his son’s arms. Rose apologized to the family Tuesday saying “even though this tragedy was an accident, I’m still responsible.”

The victim’s sister scolded Rose for her brother’s death. “You took Bobby’s life for a measly $50,” said Sandy Briscoe. “The Sixth Commandment says ‘Thou shalt not kill.’”

Tina Briscoe said her husband’s murder “has taken everything from me.” She described him as a “caring person with a heart as big as the world,” and spoke of financial hardships and a family torn apart by the murder.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oN5TGE