After posts chronicling the two incidents surfaced on social media, a third traveler contacted the Huron Township Police Department to report he’d been surrounded by a “magnetic gray” Ford Focus ST and red Pontiac Grand Prix on Dec. 14. (Photo: Facebook page Huron Township Police)

Three drivers say they were harassed on the road in western Wayne County when motorists paired up to follow or target them, police said.

A man told Sumpter Township police that at about 11 p.m. Thursday, “his 22-year-old daughter was being followed by two vehicles that were following her, boxing her in and blocking other vehicles in the area” near Clark and Judd roads on the border with Huron Township, investigators said in a statement.

The woman said a black Ford passenger car and burgundy truck had hazard lights on, passed, then “boxed her in and slowed down, using turn signals to signal turns but then go a different direction,” the release said. “She stated that one pulled along the passenger side of her vehicle and threw a water bottle at the front passenger window of her car.”

She sped off and was able to lose them.

A similar incident unfolded minutes later in Sumpter Township, where a second 911 caller told authorities she spotted what appeared to be a disabled blue Pontiac G6 and another car near Waltz and South Huron roads.

“The vehicles then proceeded to follow, one passed her and box (her) in, both then passed and blocked the roadway,” officials wrote. “According to the caller, the suspect vehicle threw an unknown object at her front passenger window.”

The driver fled near Willow Road.

Three days later, after posts chronicling the two incidents surfaced on social media, a third traveler contacted the Huron Township Police Department to report he’d been surrounded by a “magnetic gray” Ford Focus ST and red Pontiac Grand Prix on Dec. 14.

The man was on Willow Road near Interstate 275 when he saw “a vehicle with its flashers on approaching him head-on in oncoming traffic,” police said.

After turning north on Waltz, one of the vehicles pulled alongside him, stayed there for about 30 seconds, then moved in front, the driver told investigators.

The second car stayed behind him, but both eventually fled near Waltz and South Huron.

Huron and Sumpter township police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call (734) 753-4400.

