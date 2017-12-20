Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 94, near I-275 in Romulus, for nearly an hour early Wednesday to investigate a possible freeway shooting.

State police say that a woman drove to its Metro South Post, on Telegraph in Taylor, just before midnight to report her car had been struck on the driver side door. The woman herself had not been hit.

That part of the eastbound freeway was closed from 3:30 a.m. to just after 4:15 a.m. so police could investigate the possible shooting.

That portion of the freeway has been re-opened.

State police are investigating a number of freeway shootings in the last several months.

