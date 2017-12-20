Police tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A Westland murder suspect was shot and injured by police trying to make an arrest Wednesday morning. The 22-year-old man is in custody after a brief pursuit with police, which resulted in nonfatal shots fired.

Officers responded to a call on the 6100 block of Walton at 10:30 a.m., where they discovered a 50-year-old woman had been stabbed to death.

Police established the suspect was the victim’s 22-year-old son, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Westland Police put out a "be on the lookout" to surrounding communities regarding the suspect and a Livonia police officer located the man near Joy Road and Donna Street.

"When the Livonia Officer approached the suspect an altercation occurred resulting in shots being fired," according to the release.

The suspect took off on a brief foot pursuit before being arrested in the 8700 block of Randy Drive. Police said the suspect was shot, suffered a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Names of the victim and her son have not been released by police.

"The suspect is currently under guard pending the investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the community," according to the release.

