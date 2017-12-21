A small plane experienced a crash landing at Custer Airport in Monroe Dec. 21. There were no injuries. (Photo: Lt. John Wall)

A student flying a small plane crashed while trying to land at a Monroe airport Thursday afternoon, police said.

Lt. John Wall said the call came in at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday for police to dispatch to Custer Airport at North Custer and North Telegraph roads.

Wall said the student was coming in for a landing when the senior pilot on board relayed there was a failure in power or malfunction with the plane.

"The wings hit the runway, once one hit, it bounced to the other side, hitting the other wing on the runway. The prop struck the runway and the front landing gear broke."

No one was injured in the incident and police are not sure what caused the malfunction and found no fluid leaking from the plane. Wall said the case was turned over to the FAA and the plane belonged to Custer Airport.

"There was some type of mechanical issue, we really don't know...just glad it was not a fall-out-of-the-sky crash," he said.

