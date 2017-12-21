Westland Police logo (Photo: Westland Police)

Westland Police are investigating a head-on car crash Thursday that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Westland woman, officials said.

Police said the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Wayne Road north of Ford Road.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Detroit man. There was also another passenger in the car, a 51-year-old Westland woman, according to authorities. Officials said the car's driver and the other passenger were taken to a hospital. The man is in serious condition and the woman is in stable condition, they said.

The collision involved the car and a FedEx delivery truck, officials said. The truck's driver, a 51-year-old Westland resident, was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police said it's not believed that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

