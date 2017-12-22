Justin Jay Paul (Photo: Westland Police Department)

A 22-year-old Westland man was charged Friday with killing his mother in a fatal stabbing earlier this week, authorities said.

Justin Jay Paul was arraigned Friday morning in 18th District Court in Westland on charges of first-degree murder. Police said he stabbed his mother, Jeannette Lee Paul, 50, also of Westland, in the throat around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20.

His mother’s body was found inside the home in the 6100 block of North Walton, police said, after a family member called authorities to the location.

Police said Paul fled the home after the stabbing and was later shot in the upper thigh by an officer in Livonia as he was being apprehended. Paul was treated and released for that injury.

Paul’s probable cause conference is slated for Jan. 4 and his preliminary exam hearing on Jan.11, police said.

