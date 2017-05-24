LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 170, 1532

Evening: 112, 8780

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 8, 29, 32

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 7, 8, 15, 16, 18, 19, 23, 29, 32, 35, 40, 47, 50, 54, 56, 60, 65, 66, 68, 71, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, 8, 8, 9, 5

Classic Lotto: 8, 12, 24, 26, 29, 32

Saturday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 28, 32, 33, 38, 62; 15

Wednesday jackpot: $250M

