These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 170, 1532
Evening: 112, 8780
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 8, 29, 32
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 7, 8, 15, 16, 18, 19, 23, 29, 32, 35, 40, 47, 50, 54, 56, 60, 65, 66, 68, 71, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 10♣, 8♥, 8♣, 9♣, 5♣
Classic Lotto: 8, 12, 24, 26, 29, 32
Saturday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 28, 32, 33, 38, 62; 15
Wednesday jackpot: $250M
