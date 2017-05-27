These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 286, 2311
Evening: 333, 6697
Fantasy 5: 8, 13, 15, 17, 35
Sunday jackpot: $105K
Classic Lotto: 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 42
Wednesday jackpot:$1.15M
Keno: 7, 9, 10, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 27,33, 35, 44, 45, 56, 60, 63, 64, 74, 76,77, 79
Powerball: 5, 10, 28, 55, 67 Powerball:9 Power Play:3
