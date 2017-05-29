1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 062, 8468

Evening: 308, 1736

Fantasy 5: 15, 18, 20, 26, 38

Tuesday jackpot: $117K

Keno: 4, 6, 9, 20, 25, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 45, 46, 50, 53, 57, 59, 67, 69, 75, 76, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, J, 10, K, 6

Lucky for Life: 20, 25, 29, 30, 37; 1

Lottery

MICHIGAN

Mon., May 29

Midday: 062, 8468

Evening: 308, 1736

Fantasy 5: 15, 18, 20, 26, 38

Tuesday jackpot: $117K

Keno: 4, 6, 9, 20, 25, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 45, 46, 50, 53, 57, 59, 67, 69, 75, 76, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, J, 10, K, 6

Sun., May 28

Fantasy 5: 10, 17, 29, 30, 32

Sat., May 27

Fantasy 5: 8, 13, 15, 17, 35

Classic Lotto: 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 42

Wednesday jackpot: $1.15M

Powerball: 5, 10, 28, 55, 67; 9

Wednesday jackpot: $302M

Fri., May 26

Mega Millions: 25, 26, 28, 37, 56; 5

Tuesday jackpot: $65M

Thu., May 25

Lucky for Life: 3, 6, 14, 19, 22; 15

OHIO

Mon., May 29

Midday: 643, 7069

Evening: 772, 1549

Kicker: 486645

Lotto: 3, 7, 10, 27, 41, 44

1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sfMpqH