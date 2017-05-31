1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 387, 2184

Evening: 345, 9286

Fantasy 5: 7, 17, 22, 32, 37

Thursday jackpot: $189K

Keno: 2, 6, 12, 17, 21, 29, 30, 32, 33, 43, 45, 48, 52, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 70, 71, 72, 77

Poker Lotto: 8, 5, 2, 10, 7

Classic Lotto: 21, 25, 32, 33, 34, 45

Saturday jackpot: $2M

Powerball: 4, 33, 39, 46, 60; 6

Wednesday jackpot: $302M

