These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 387, 2184
Evening: 345, 9286
Fantasy 5: 7, 17, 22, 32, 37
Thursday jackpot: $189K
Keno: 2, 6, 12, 17, 21, 29, 30, 32, 33, 43, 45, 48, 52, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 70, 71, 72, 77
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 5♣, 2♣, 10♣, 7♠
Classic Lotto: 21, 25, 32, 33, 34, 45
Saturday jackpot: $2M
Powerball: 4, 33, 39, 46, 60; 6
Wednesday jackpot: $302M
