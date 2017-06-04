These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 368, 1826
Evening: 792, 5417
Fantasy 5: 10, 11, 25, 26, 28
Monday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 8, 14, 19, 23, 27, 29, 34, 35, 36, 37, 40, 44, 54, 56, 60, 61, 62, 65, 68, 72, 78
Poker Lotto: Q♣, 5♦, Q♦, 2♠, A♠
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., June 4
Sat., June 3
Midday: 082, 9741
Evening: 339, 1133
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 11, 29, 35
Keno: 2, 4, 7, 8, 25, 27, 31, 32, 37, 46, 47, 52, 57, 58, 60, 63, 65, 67, 71, 74, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: J♦, 5♦, J♠, 4♥, J♣
Classic Lotto: 4, 24, 27, 29, 30, 36
Wednesday jackpot: $1M
Powerball: 3, 9, 21, 41, 54; 25
Wednesday jackpot: $375M
Fri., June 2
Fantasy 5: 11, 15, 17, 18, 34
Mega Millions: 7, 42, 57, 69, 72; 10
Tuesday jackpot: $80M
Thu., June 1
Lucky for Life: 7, 28, 34, 40, 46; 18
OHIO
Sun., June 4
Midday: 488, 3836
Evening: 026, 2769
