Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., June 11
Midday: 378, 7300
Evening: 349, 8367
Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 22, 30, 36
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 14, 16, 22, 23, 24, 26, 32, 34, 35, 37, 45, 48, 59, 69, 70, 79
Poker Lotto: J♣, K♦, 7♠, 5♠, 9♠
Sat., June 10
Midday: 893, 2599
Evening: 658, 1933
Fantasy 5: 5, 22, 24, 25, 28
Keno: 1, 7, 8, 11, 14, 19, 21, 26, 29, 31, 32, 36, 39, 45, 54, 55, 61, 65, 69, 72, 73, 74
Poker Lotto: 20, 26, 32, 38, 58; 3
Classic Lotto: 8, 15, 19, 39, 43, 47
Wednesday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 20, 26, 32, 38, 58; 3
Wednesday jackpot: $40M
Fri., June 9
Fantasy 5: 16, 17, 23, 25, 33
Mega Millions: 3, 16, 28, 33, 37; 9
Tuesday jackpot: $101M
Thu., June 8
Lucky for Life: 12, 13, 26, 29, 46; 13
OHIO
Sun., June 11
Midday: 631, 8103
Evening: 145, 0592
