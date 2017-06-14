LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 165, 1243

Evening: 448, 3983

Fantasy 5: 9, 15, 23, 28, 38

Thursday jackpot: $123K

Keno: 4, 6, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 27, 29, 30, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 52, 61, 62, 70, 72, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, 2, 2, 8, Q

Classic Lotto: 20, 22, 23, 33, 42, 43

Saturday jackpot: $1.15M

Powerball: 5, 22, 43, 57, 63; 24

Wednesday jackpot: $40M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2towEyz