These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 165, 1243
Evening: 448, 3983
Fantasy 5: 9, 15, 23, 28, 38
Thursday jackpot: $123K
Keno: 4, 6, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 27, 29, 30, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 52, 61, 62, 70, 72, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 2♠, 2♦, 8♠, Q♥
Classic Lotto: 20, 22, 23, 33, 42, 43
Saturday jackpot: $1.15M
Powerball: 5, 22, 43, 57, 63; 24
Wednesday jackpot: $40M
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2towEyz
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs