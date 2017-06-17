These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 540, 6720
Evening: 545, 1456
Fantasy 5: 9, 23, 24, 31, 38
Sunday jackpot: $254K
Classic Lotto: 11, 16, 24, 25, 39, 43
Wednesday jackpot:$1.2M
Keno: 5, 10, 15, 16, 20, 21, 24, 25, 29, 31,33, 36, 41, 48, 49, 54, 63, 64, 65, 70,76, 79
Powerball: 10, 13, 32, 53, 62 Powerball: 21 Power Play:2
