LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 540, 6720

Evening: 545, 1456

Fantasy 5: 9, 23, 24, 31, 38

Sunday jackpot: $254K

Classic Lotto: 11, 16, 24, 25, 39, 43

Wednesday jackpot:$1.2M

Keno: 5, 10, 15, 16, 20, 21, 24, 25, 29, 31,33, 36, 41, 48, 49, 54, 63, 64, 65, 70,76, 79

Powerball: 10, 13, 32, 53, 62 Powerball: 21 Power Play:2

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tAuWds