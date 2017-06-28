LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 872, 0911

Evening: 423, 5539

Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 13, 21, 23

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31, 34, 37, 47, 52, 61, 65, 71, 73, 74, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, A, 3, 10, Q

Classic Lotto: 2, 8, 12, 25, 37, 43

Saturday jackpot: $1.4M

Powerball: 29, 37, 46, 53, 68; 8

Wednesday jackpot: $92M

