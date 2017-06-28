These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 872, 0911
Evening: 423, 5539
Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 13, 21, 23
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 26, 31, 34, 37, 47, 52, 61, 65, 71, 73, 74, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♥, A♠, 3♥, 10♥, Q♥
Classic Lotto: 2, 8, 12, 25, 37, 43
Saturday jackpot: $1.4M
Powerball: 29, 37, 46, 53, 68; 8
Wednesday jackpot: $92M
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tmPKZ0
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs