These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 836, 2631

Evening: 277, 8074

Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 17, 24, 36

Thursday jackpot: $261K

Keno: 4, 10, 16, 18, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 36, 40, 41, 54, 60, 64, 67 70, 71, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: 9, A, 7, 4, K

Classic Lotto: 22, 28, 33, 35, 37, 42

Saturday jackpot: $1.75M

Powerball: 4, 9, 16, 54, 68; 21

Wednesday jackpot: $121M

