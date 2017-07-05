These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 836, 2631
Evening: 277, 8074
Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 17, 24, 36
Thursday jackpot: $261K
Keno: 4, 10, 16, 18, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 36, 40, 41, 54, 60, 64, 67 70, 71, 74, 76
Poker Lotto: 9♥, A♠, 7♥, 4♣, K♣
Classic Lotto: 22, 28, 33, 35, 37, 42
Saturday jackpot: $1.75M
Powerball: 4, 9, 16, 54, 68; 21
Wednesday jackpot: $121M
