These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 632, 2988
Evening: 403, 6506
Fantasy 5: 3, 4, 17, 19, 26
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 5, 13, 15, 24, 26, 28, 30, 40, 44, 50, 56, 61, 63, 64, 65, 69, 73, 76, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 3♣, A♣, 3♦, K♦, Q♣
Classic Lotto: 2, 10, 15, 19, 33, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.55M
Powerball: 12, 30, 36, 47, 62; 9
Wednesday jackpot: $307M
