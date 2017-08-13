1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 446, 4842

Evening: 391, 5182

Fantasy 5: 12, 19, 23, 25, 28

Sunday jackpot: $105K

Classic Lotto: 9, 18, 19, 22, 27, 37

Wednesday jackpot:$1.75M

Keno: 7, 9, 11, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 26,30, 36, 50, 54, 55, 64, 65, 68, 73, 75,76, 80

Powerball: 20, 24, 26, 35, 49

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

