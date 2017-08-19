These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 890, 6452
Evening: 076, 6144
Fantasy 5: 13, 24, 25, 28, 35,
Sunday jackpot: $110K
Classic Lotto: 4, 6, 11, 41, 44, 47
Wednesday jackpot: $1.05M
Keno: 5, 7, 8, 15, 18, 19, 23, 24, 26, 39, 41, 43, 46, 47, 51, 55, 65, 69, 75, 76, 77, 80
Powerball: 09, 15, 43, 60, 64
Powerball: 4
Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v2gQCG
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs