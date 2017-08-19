LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 890, 6452

Evening: 076, 6144

Fantasy 5: 13, 24, 25, 28, 35,

Sunday jackpot: $110K

Classic Lotto: 4, 6, 11, 41, 44, 47

Wednesday jackpot: $1.05M

Keno: 5, 7, 8, 15, 18, 19, 23, 24, 26, 39, 41, 43, 46, 47, 51, 55, 65, 69, 75, 76, 77, 80

Powerball: 09, 15, 43, 60, 64

Powerball: 4

Power Play: 3

