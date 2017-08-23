These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 059, 6291
Evening: 365, 1712
Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 23, 25, 39
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 3, 8, 10, 13, 14, 24, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 47, 50, 57, 60, 66, 68, 69, 75, 76
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 4♥, 3♥, 8♥, 2♦
Classic Lotto: 5, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35
Saturday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26; 4
Wednesday jackpot: $700M
