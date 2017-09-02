1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 851, 5033

Evening: 931, 8815

Fantasy 5: 10, 11, 14, 17, 37

Sunday jackpot: $105K

Classic Lotto: 8, 12, 17, 27, 38, 45

Wednesday jackpot:$1.25M

Keno: 2, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 29, 30, 35, 43,47, 49, 51, 53, 62, 64, 67, 71, 72, 74,75, 77

Powerball: 6, 21, 41, 52, 62

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 2

