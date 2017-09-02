These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 851, 5033
Evening: 931, 8815
Fantasy 5: 10, 11, 14, 17, 37
Sunday jackpot: $105K
Classic Lotto: 8, 12, 17, 27, 38, 45
Wednesday jackpot:$1.25M
Keno: 2, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 29, 30, 35, 43,47, 49, 51, 53, 62, 64, 67, 71, 72, 74,75, 77
Powerball: 6, 21, 41, 52, 62
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
