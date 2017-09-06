These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 104, 6104
Evening: 143, 7343
Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 12, 22, 25
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 32, 34, 38, 39, 43, 44, 46, 50, 51, 58, 59, 60, 62, 64, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 5♠, K♠, 5♥, A♠, A♥
Classic Lotto: 5, 7, 13, 23, 25, 28
Saturday jackpot: $1.3M
Powerball: 8, 14, 32, 58, 67; 17
Wednesday jackpot: $83M
