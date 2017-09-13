LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 895, 1855

Evening: 996, 6917

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 9, 35, 37

Thursday jackpot: $317K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 30, 36, 42, 43, 54, 57, 66, 72, 73, 74, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, 10, 2, 2, J

Classic Lotto: 13, 22, 26, 35, 42, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.6M

Powerball: 17, 24, 35, 57, 63; 19

Wednesday jackpot: $115M

