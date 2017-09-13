These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 895, 1855
Evening: 996, 6917
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 9, 35, 37
Thursday jackpot: $317K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 30, 36, 42, 43, 54, 57, 66, 72, 73, 74, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 10♠, 2♦, 2♠, J♣
Classic Lotto: 13, 22, 26, 35, 42, 47
Saturday jackpot: $1.6M
Powerball: 17, 24, 35, 57, 63; 19
Wednesday jackpot: $115M
