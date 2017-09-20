These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 901, 2716
Evening: 193, 7201
Fantasy 5: 3, 29, 31, 33, 36
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 6, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 25, 27, 33, 50, 57, 59, 62, 63, 64, 69, 70, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 6♠, K♠, J♣, 3♠, 3♣
Classic Lotto: 4, 19, 32, 35, 39, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.95M
Powerball: 39, 48, 53, 67, 68; 26
Wednesday jackpot: $40M
