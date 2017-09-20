1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 901, 2716

Evening: 193, 7201

Fantasy 5: 3, 29, 31, 33, 36

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 6, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 25, 27, 33, 50, 57, 59, 62, 63, 64, 69, 70, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 6, K, J, 3, 3

Classic Lotto: 4, 19, 32, 35, 39, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.95M

Powerball: 39, 48, 53, 67, 68; 26

Wednesday jackpot: $40M

