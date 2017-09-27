These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 918, 3095
Evening: 266, 6983
Fantasy 5: 8, 9, 23, 30, 34
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 3, 4, 10, 15, 16, 19, 24, 27, 28, 30, 35, 42, 44, 46, 53, 57, 58, 62, 68, 69, 73, 76
Poker Lotto: 3♦, 2♦, 7♣, J♦, K♥
Classic Lotto: 4, 14, 18, 21, 40, 45
Saturday jackpot: $2.35M
Powerball: 8, 10, 21, 23, 25; 22
Wednesday jackpot: $66M
