These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 918, 3095

Evening: 266, 6983

Fantasy 5: 8, 9, 23, 30, 34

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 4, 10, 15, 16, 19, 24, 27, 28, 30, 35, 42, 44, 46, 53, 57, 58, 62, 68, 69, 73, 76

Poker Lotto: 3, 2, 7, J, K

Classic Lotto: 4, 14, 18, 21, 40, 45

Saturday jackpot: $2.35M

Powerball: 8, 10, 21, 23, 25; 22

Wednesday jackpot: $66M

