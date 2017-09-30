LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 531, 3764

Evening: 091, 9709

Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 12, 25, 33

- Sunday jackpot: $100K

Classic Lotto: 13, 17, 21, 22, 23, 41

- Wednesday jackpot:$2.55M

Keno: 4, 7, 8, 10, 12, 23, 24, 30, 31, 38,42, 46, 53, 54, 59, 60, 64, 68, 71, 72,74, 75

Powerball: 8, 12, 25, 41, 64

- Powerball: 15

- Power Play: 3

