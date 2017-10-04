LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 623, 1568

Evening: 047, 0345

Fantasy 5: 4, 15, 19, 22, 31

Thursday jackpot: $155K

Keno: 13, 16, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 35, 37, 41, 42, 44, 48, 50, 51, 52, 60, 68, 70, 72, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, K, Q, A, 10

Classic Lotto: 6, 19, 24, 37, 38, 46

Saturday jackpot: $2.75M

Powerball: 22, 23, 62, 63, 66; 24

Wednesday jackpot: $94M

