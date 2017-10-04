These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 623, 1568
Evening: 047, 0345
Fantasy 5: 4, 15, 19, 22, 31
Thursday jackpot: $155K
Keno: 13, 16, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 35, 37, 41, 42, 44, 48, 50, 51, 52, 60, 68, 70, 72, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♥, K♠, Q♥, A♣, 10♣
Classic Lotto: 6, 19, 24, 37, 38, 46
Saturday jackpot: $2.75M
Powerball: 22, 23, 62, 63, 66; 24
Wednesday jackpot: $94M
