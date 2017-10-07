LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 985, 7905

Evening: 882, 1974

Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 14, 18, 38

- Sunday jackpot: $299K

Classic Lotto: 1, 11, 15, 28, 36, 43

- Wednesday jackpot:$3M

Keno: 8, 9, 10, 13, 18, 20, 24, 29, 30, 32,35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 52, 59, 62, 63, 64,67, 72

Powerball: 10, 49, 61, 63, 65

- Powerball: 7

- Power Play: 2

