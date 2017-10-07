These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 985, 7905
Evening: 882, 1974
Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 14, 18, 38
- Sunday jackpot: $299K
Classic Lotto: 1, 11, 15, 28, 36, 43
- Wednesday jackpot:$3M
Keno: 8, 9, 10, 13, 18, 20, 24, 29, 30, 32,35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 52, 59, 62, 63, 64,67, 72
Powerball: 10, 49, 61, 63, 65
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 2
