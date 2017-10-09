These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 904, 5704
Evening: 501, 6463
Fantasy 5: 2, 11, 19, 26, 36
Tuesday jackpot: $432K
Keno: 3, 6, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 39, 43, 44, 52, 55, 59, 61, 62, 68, 69, 70, 71, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: A♠, 6♠, 7♠, 4♣, K♥
Lucky for Life: 43, 23, 21, 27, 19; 2
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Mon., Oct. 9
Midday: 904, 5704
Evening: 501, 6463
Fantasy 5: 2, 11, 19, 26, 36
Tuesday jackpot: $432K
Keno: 3, 6, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 39, 43, 44, 52, 55, 59, 61, 62, 68, 69, 70, 71, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: A♠, 6♠, 7♠, 4♣, K♥
Lucky for Life:43, 23, 21, 27, 19; 2
Sun., Oct. 8
Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 24, 31, 35
Sat., Oct. 7
Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 14, 18, 38
Classic Lotto: 1, 11, 15, 28, 36, 43
Wednesday jackpot: $3M
Powerball: 10, 49, 61, 63, 65; 7
Wednesday jackpot: $128M
Fri., Oct. 6
Fantasy 5: 5, 21, 24, 26, 33
Mega Millions: 21, 33, 36, 45, 56; 12
Friday jackpot: $36M
Thu., Oct. 5
Lucky for Life: 12, 13, 21, 26, 36; 6
OHIO
Mon., Oct. 9
Midday: 738, 9219
Evening: 948, 7829
Kicker: 493666
Lotto: 11, 13, 21, 24, 33, 45
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs