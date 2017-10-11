These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 341, 2445
Evening: 923, 5796
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 17, 28, 36
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 32, 33, 35, 42, 49, 52, 56, 62 ,63, 69, 73, 74, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♣, J♦, 5♥, 3♣, 7♥
Classic Lotto: 2, 9, 12, 17, 38, 41
Saturday jackpot: $3.2M
Powerball: 1, 3, 13, 19, 69; 23
Wednesday jackpot: $128M
