LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 341, 2445

Evening: 923, 5796

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 17, 28, 36

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 32, 33, 35, 42, 49, 52, 56, 62 ,63, 69, 73, 74, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, J, 5, 3, 7

Classic Lotto: 2, 9, 12, 17, 38, 41

Saturday jackpot: $3.2M

Powerball: 1, 3, 13, 19, 69; 23

Wednesday jackpot: $128M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wP2Ddo