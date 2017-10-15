These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 703, 5814
Evening: 129, 7323
Fantasy 5: 3, 29, 32, 35, 38
Monday jackpot: $198K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 13, 17, 26, 27, 32, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45, 51, 55, 59, 64, 68, 70, 71, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦ 9♣, 3♣, 8♠, 9♦
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., Oct. 15
Midday: 703, 5814
Evening: 129, 7323
Fantasy 5: 3, 29, 32, 35, 38
Monday jackpot: $198K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 13, 17, 26, 27, 32, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45, 51, 55, 59, 64, 68, 70, 71, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦ 9♣, 3♣, 8♠, 9♦
Sat., Oct. 7
Midday: 319, 5814
Evening: 815, 0741
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 14, 20, 37
Keno: 1, 7, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 29, 34, 36, 38, 51, 52, 57, 60, 65, 69, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♣, 7♣, A♠, 5♠, J♥
Classic Lotto: 5, 20, 26, 32, 34, 36
Wednesday jackpot: $3.4M
Powerball: 10, 49, 61, 63, 65; 7
Wednesday jackpot: $128M
Fri., Oct. 13
Mega Millions: 2, 7, 18, 26, 31; 12
Tuesday jackpot: $15M
Thu., Oct. 12
Lucky for Life: 5, 19, 27, 35, 43; 10
OHIO
Sun., Oct. 15
Midday: 524, 9187
Evening: 708, 4998
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs