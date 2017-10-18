These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 756, 0447
Evening: 882, 6864
Fantasy 5: 9, 24, 27, 29, 30
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 7, 10, 14, 15, 20, 22, 33, 37, 38, 43, 46, 48, 52, 54, 55, 56, 71, 72, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♣, K♣, 9♣, K♠, 10♣
Classic Lotto: 2, 18, 20, 23, 30, 35
Saturday jackpot: $3.6M
Powerball: 30, 49, 54, 66, 69; 8
Wednesday jackpot: $156M
