Mega Millions is being revamped to bring bigger jackpots quicker, but the price for a ticket is doubling to $2.
The update going into effect Saturday will increase the game’s starting jackpot from $15 million to $40 million, Michigan Lottery officials said in a news release Monday.
Players must match five white balls from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 to win the jackpot. The update is expected to speed up jackpot growth and boost the likelihood of a jackpot reaching $1 billion.
Lottery officials said it also will make it easier for players to win the game’s second tier $1 million prize for matching five white balls. Other secondary prizes also are being increased, including players winning $10,000 for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball, an increase of $5,000.
