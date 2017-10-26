These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 520, 4316
Evening: 789, 9960
Fantasy 5: 5, 24, 32, 34, 36
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 7, 10, 18, 21, 30, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 46, 47, 48, 50, 57, 63, 65, 66, 69, 71, 78
Poker Lotto: 8♣, 3♥, 6♣, K♠, A♠
Classic Lotto: 2, 25, 28, 42, 45, 47
Saturday jackpot: $4.05M
Powerball: 18, 22, 29, 54, 57; 8
Wednesday jackpot: $191M
