These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 792, 2609
Evening: 795, 6165
Fantasy 5: 13, 19, 28, 30, 34
- Sunday jackpot: $115K
Classic Lotto: 10, 16, 17, 28, 34, 37
- Wednesday jackpot:$4.3M
Keno: 2, 3, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23,31, 32, 33, 36, 40, 41, 44, 54, 58, 68,77, 79
Powerball: 27, 35, 38, 57, 66
- Powerball: 10
- Power Play: 2
