These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 279, 5847
Evening: 761, 9687
Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 14, 19, 30
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 4, 9, 11, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 47, 52, 57 58 60, 62, 63, 65, 66 ,72, 74, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♥, J♠, K♠, 8♣, K♣
Classic Lotto: 16, 20, 23, 32, 37, 45
Saturday jackpot: $1M
Powerball: 3, 6, 19, 26, 44; 1
Wednesday jackpot: $52M
