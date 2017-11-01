LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 279, 5847

Evening: 761, 9687

Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 14, 19, 30

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 4, 9, 11, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 47, 52, 57 58 60, 62, 63, 65, 66 ,72, 74, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: Q, J, K, 8, K

Classic Lotto: 16, 20, 23, 32, 37, 45

Saturday jackpot: $1M

Powerball: 3, 6, 19, 26, 44; 1

Wednesday jackpot: $52M

