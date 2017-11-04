LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 474, 9704

Evening: 230, 3680

Fantasy 5: 7, 8, 24, 35, 36

- Sunday jackpot: $117K

Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 23, 33, 35, 42

- Wednesday jackpot:$1.05M

Keno: 1, 5, 6, 9, 19, 20, 23, 30, 33, 39,43, 51, 54, 55, 58, 62, 64, 65, 68, 70,77, 79

Powerball: 12, 14, 26, 48, 51

- Powerball: 13

- Power Play: 3

