These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 474, 9704
Evening: 230, 3680
Fantasy 5: 7, 8, 24, 35, 36
- Sunday jackpot: $117K
Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 23, 33, 35, 42
- Wednesday jackpot:$1.05M
Keno: 1, 5, 6, 9, 19, 20, 23, 30, 33, 39,43, 51, 54, 55, 58, 62, 64, 65, 68, 70,77, 79
Powerball: 12, 14, 26, 48, 51
- Powerball: 13
- Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hHCDLn
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs