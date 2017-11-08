LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 546, 9599

Evening: 004, 0797

Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 14, 30, 32

Thursday jackpot: $300K

Keno: 2, 5, 9, 12, 15, 27, 34, 39, 42, 43, 46, 50 51, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 65, 69, 72

Poker Lotto: 2, 2, J, 5, 2

Classic Lotto: 1, 3, 7, 16, 18, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 12, 14, 20, 21, 34; 22

Wednesday jackpot: $75M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hm81C9